Snow Dream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Snow Dream.
Snow Dream strain effects
m........8
April 10, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Anxious
If you like blue dream, you will love this strain. perfect combination a 50-50 hybrid
l........n
July 23, 2024
Pretty good
s........4
December 6, 2023
Aroused
Happy
I'm a Blue Dream connasuaer to my core. This strain is exactly what the Dr Ordered for Blue Dream lovers! It's got that happy, uplifting vibe that makes Dream my favorite but packs an ultra light relaxing down. It doesn't leave you craving a nap rather just resting in peace fully conscious and ready if needed. Some Blue Dream I've 🔥 is so Sativa dominant that it can definitely give you a ten minute anxiety episode if you don't respect it. This has none of those a effects! A true 50/50 Hybrid that works exactly like it should. Take me up but let me down easy. The only reason it doesn't get a 5 ⭐ is because it's taste is rather pedestrian in my opinion but it's still a tasty smoke. Big dense, purple puffs and light green Christmas tree nugs. If you see it and you love Dream or Cookies... Don't hesitate 😉 xoxo