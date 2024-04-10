stock photo similar to Snow Dream
Hybrid

Snow Dream

Snow Dream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Snowcap strains. This strain is approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica. Snow Dream is a captivating strain known for its well-balanced effects and unique combination of parent strains that offer a harmonious experience. Snow Dream features a THC content of around 18-22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate potency experience. Leafly customers have reported that Snow Dream's effects include a cerebral and uplifting high, often accompanied by soothing physical relaxation. Users frequently note an enhanced sense of creativity and focus when enjoying this strain. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Snow Dream to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced hybrid nature lends itself well to providing relief without causing excessive sedation. Snow Dream features flavors that combine the fruity and sweet undertones of Blue Dream with the earthy and citrusy notes of Snowcap. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and potentially analgesic effects. Its unique combination of effects and flavors make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. Snow Dream's ability to provide a balanced high that combines cerebral effects with relaxation makes it an adaptable strain for various situations. If you've had the pleasure of trying Snow Dream, consider sharing your experience and insights by leaving a strain review.

Snow Dream strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Snow Dream strain reviews

April 10, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Anxious
If you like blue dream, you will love this strain. perfect combination a 50-50 hybrid
2 people found this helpful
July 23, 2024
Pretty good
2 people found this helpful
December 6, 2023
Aroused
Happy
I'm a Blue Dream connasuaer to my core. This strain is exactly what the Dr Ordered for Blue Dream lovers! It's got that happy, uplifting vibe that makes Dream my favorite but packs an ultra light relaxing down. It doesn't leave you craving a nap rather just resting in peace fully conscious and ready if needed. Some Blue Dream I've 🔥 is so Sativa dominant that it can definitely give you a ten minute anxiety episode if you don't respect it. This has none of those a effects! A true 50/50 Hybrid that works exactly like it should. Take me up but let me down easy. The only reason it doesn't get a 5 ⭐ is because it's taste is rather pedestrian in my opinion but it's still a tasty smoke. Big dense, purple puffs and light green Christmas tree nugs. If you see it and you love Dream or Cookies... Don't hesitate 😉 xoxo
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

