Hybrid

Snowball

Cannabinoids

Snowball

Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Mlehner001
Member since 2019
Excellent strain! I'm a daily smoker and Snowball is always at the top of my list. Citrus and light earthy flavor. Euphoric with mostly head high.
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for EthosGuy
Member since 2019
Heavy hitter! Monster buds!
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Snowball