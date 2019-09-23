Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.