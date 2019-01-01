Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Somaui was bred by Soma Seeds in Amsterdam by crossing a Hawaiian Sativa with G13 Haze. Buds take on a beautiful pink hue and its terpenes put out a sweet floral aroma that is accompanied by an uplifting high perfect for socializing with good friends.