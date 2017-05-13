This hybrid of G13 has been crossed with Haze, creating a strain that provides uplifting sensations alongside heavy-hitting body effects. G13 was bred for maximum potency and renowned for its medical utility, and it's definitely not recommended for beginners.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects