ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. G13 Haze
  • Leafly flower of G13 Haze

Hybrid

G13 Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 196 reviews

G13 Haze

This hybrid of G13 has been crossed with Haze, creating a strain that provides uplifting sensations alongside heavy-hitting body effects. G13 was bred for maximum potency and renowned for its medical utility, and it's definitely not recommended for beginners.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1142 reported effects from 140 people
Happy 65%
Euphoric 65%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 46%
Energetic 34%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 15%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

196

Show all

Avatar for WAGE
Member since 2012
"G13 Haze is a legendary strain subject to much rumour and speculation. It has been proclaimed as the strongest strain ever created and some say it was genetically engineered by the US government in a secret CIA lab. Whether or not these rumours are true, there is no doubt that this is one of the st...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for itsthewhite1
Member since 2016
They aren't lying when they say this is a medicinal strain. G13 Haze is a heavy hitter with relief to many things. This strain is not one for beginners. Fast onset that starts in the head followed by a nice body numbing feeling. I believe this could help treat almost anything with related to pain. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Dutchstoner
Member since 2013
I'm from the Netherlands and quite recently I had some legally grown G13 Haze from a coffeeshop (one of my friends had bought it). Dutch weed is usually stronger than foreign weed, and I had been informed that this was high quality marijuana. After smoking it, I felt awesome. It felt as if I was fly...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for revenant0sinew
Member since 2014
A heavy dreamy euphoria ensues shortly after smoking and gradually mellows out into a happy relaxation. Though the thing that really made this strain stand out from the others is the things it does to your thought process . You can just sit down and think about everything with a new perspective. All...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
This large gram bud is leafy, red hairs form in clustering foxtails tapering around the uprising of this massive chunky bud. Calyx's hide behind the saturated dark red hairs, pop out with super sticky resin on each leaf. The CBG aroma reminds me of pungent pine with hints of citrus. Vaping this beau...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
G13 Haze
First strain child
Budzilla
child
Second strain child
Kushadelic
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of G13 HazeUser uploaded image of G13 HazeUser uploaded image of G13 HazeUser uploaded image of G13 HazeUser uploaded image of G13 HazeUser uploaded image of G13 HazeUser uploaded image of G13 Haze
more
photos