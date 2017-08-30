Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Excellent for lethargy, depression, and overall great daytime stain. Not very effective for severe, around the clock pain but helps with aches and stiffness especially in the morning. Mostly sativa in effect. There's definitely some indica quality as density of flowers are unusually high...Stinky an...
BOOM! Holy moly people! Dankest dank ever. Almost too pretty to smoke and hard to keep from smoking all of it at once! This stuff gets you going and is a nice clear uplifting high! There are no negatives to this strand. The come downs are mellow and light. Amazing strain for social time.
Sonic BOOM Screwdriver underrated strain.Burton Farm grown in Oregon.Budz were pungent, musky, citrus, orange peels smell with tightly compact budz.Taste of a earthy orange Julius drink.Effect feeling of a headband around your head with clearness.You can feel a body buzz effect similar to NL.Great ...