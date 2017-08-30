ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Deedixon51
Member since 2019
this strain is really good for sativa
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for HSCaterpillar
Member since 2019
Excellent for lethargy, depression, and overall great daytime stain. Not very effective for severe, around the clock pain but helps with aches and stiffness especially in the morning. Mostly sativa in effect. There's definitely some indica quality as density of flowers are unusually high...Stinky an...
ArousedCreativeHungryUplifted
Avatar for MaryMama
Member since 2015
Nice "get up and go" effect. It offers a smooth taste with. A nice hint of orange aromatics. Really enjoyed this strain.
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for gubbahey
Member since 2017
nice uplifting high
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Shatner
Member since 2015
Absolutely amaizing, orange pea smell to it and such an amazing ng yield. Pretty high sativa and resinous colas.
Avatar for HayDongChonhChong
Member since 2016
BOOM! Holy moly people! Dankest dank ever. Almost too pretty to smoke and hard to keep from smoking all of it at once! This stuff gets you going and is a nice clear uplifting high! There are no negatives to this strand. The come downs are mellow and light. Amazing strain for social time.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Iwontgooutside
Member since 2017
Relaxed my intense anxiety from the day, but initially made my OCD worse. Feel up and happy otherwise.
Avatar for TedIn3dee
Member since 2017
Sonic BOOM Screwdriver underrated strain.Burton Farm grown in Oregon.Budz were pungent, musky, citrus, orange peels smell with tightly compact budz.Taste of a earthy orange Julius drink.Effect feeling of a headband around your head with clearness.You can feel a body buzz effect similar to NL.Great ...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyTingly