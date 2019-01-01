Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Soraya is a potent and vibrant strain from Bodhi Seeds that crosses Afghan and Snow Lotus. The frostiness of Snow Lotus combines with the flavorful Afghan to produce a stinky strain with fruity and musky notes. Be aware of the high potency, as this strain brings on a fast-acting and long-lasting high.