Soraya is a potent and vibrant strain from Bodhi Seeds that crosses Afghan and Snow Lotus. The frostiness of Snow Lotus combines with the flavorful Afghan to produce a stinky strain with fruity and musky notes. Be aware of the high potency, as this strain brings on a fast-acting and long-lasting high.

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Second strain parent
Afghan Kush
parent
Strain
Soraya