ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sorbet #4
  • Leafly flower of Sorbet #4

Hybrid

Sorbet #4

Sorbet #4

Crossing Original Glue and Sorbet, DNA Genetics created this high caliber strain with a smooth, sweet, piney, and earthy flavor. Buds grow huge with a dense structure that yields a lot of trichomes, great for top-shelf concentrates and potent highs. Much like Original Glue, this strain is excellent for winding down at the end of the day with your favorite TV show or book before drifting off to sleep.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Sorbet #4