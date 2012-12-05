ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Soul Shine
  • Leafly flower of Soul Shine

Hybrid

Soul Shine

Soul Shine

Soul Shine will put a smile on your face. Providing users with an intense cerebral experience, this hybrid is euphoria in plant form. Soul Shine creates an almost psychedelic sensation at first, yet after a few minutes sedative indica effects kick in. Great for those suffering from stress and anxiety, this strain relaxes the muscles and enables you to laugh away your troubles. Featuring a fruity and musky aroma, Soul Shine feels like a mini vacation.

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for typicaltaylor
Member since 2010
Bought some Soul Shine from One Love Beach Club in Long Beach, and boy does the name reflect the bud. Although it's a hybrid, Soul Shine had very powerful sativa effects, and honestly has been one of the most uplifting buds I've ever had the pleasure of smoking. Absolutely no couch lock from this on...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Love this strain to bits. Very fruity and musty smell/taste and it really gives you this nice glowing feeling in the center of your body. The name does really suit as was said by another reviewer here. Perfect for active smokers who need pain relief and really just a fun strain to smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for slh
Member since 2011
A lovely high. Made me very stoned, slightly psychadelic. Puts a smile on your face from the first toke. Gave me a serious case of the munchies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for rippaz834
Member since 2011
Soulshine, a really suprising strain u slowly try to discover it and u get soooo euphoric u cant get enough of this little unique taste tht i describe as bubblehash ,thick dense nug trichromy and smelly,yum!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Simply amazing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Soul Shine