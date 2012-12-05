Soul Shine will put a smile on your face. Providing users with an intense cerebral experience, this hybrid is euphoria in plant form. Soul Shine creates an almost psychedelic sensation at first, yet after a few minutes sedative indica effects kick in. Great for those suffering from stress and anxiety, this strain relaxes the muscles and enables you to laugh away your troubles. Featuring a fruity and musky aroma, Soul Shine feels like a mini vacation.
