Avatar for bogus7
Member since 2017
Nice high. Didn't got the phsychadelic effect, still felt good, did got couch lock but pleasant experience all the way
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for PepinoASecas
Member since 2016
This strain os beautiful!! it's taste is great, it is strong and the psychedelic effect is simply unvelievable! very detailed, clean and neat! not foggy at all ! I personally loved it!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for rippaz834
Member since 2011
Soulshine, a really suprising strain u slowly try to discover it and u get soooo euphoric u cant get enough of this little unique taste tht i describe as bubblehash ,thick dense nug trichromy and smelly,yum!
CreativeEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for slh
Member since 2011
A lovely high. Made me very stoned, slightly psychadelic. Puts a smile on your face from the first toke. Gave me a serious case of the munchies.
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for abrashaz
Member since 2011
Though it's heavy on the indica aspect, it's also energizing and gives a psychedelic experience. Great for unwinding and some fun.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Simply amazing.
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Love this strain to bits. Very fruity and musty smell/taste and it really gives you this nice glowing feeling in the center of your body. The name does really suit as was said by another reviewer here. Perfect for active smokers who need pain relief and really just a fun strain to smoke.
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted