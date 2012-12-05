Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Soulshine, a really suprising strain u slowly try to discover it and u get soooo euphoric u cant get enough of this little unique taste tht i describe as bubblehash ,thick dense nug trichromy and smelly,yum!
Love this strain to bits. Very fruity and musty smell/taste and it really gives you this nice glowing feeling in the center of your body. The name does really suit as was said by another reviewer here. Perfect for active smokers who need pain relief and really just a fun strain to smoke.