t........4
September 27, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
This great for someone who’s in pain and ready to get the day started I have bad back pain from a car accident I don’t feel any pain when I smoke this strain !!
C........1
January 11, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Hungry
This stain gives you the giggles. You love to laugh you should try this.
T........e
October 4, 2023
Not gonna lie got a 1/4 for 25 from jarz and it pretty smackin def feel a head and body high more head but def not anxious at all pretty relaxed looked like bud in pic a bit leafly but you break it open and spells fruity old dank style hope this helps ya