Sour Belts strain effects
J........1
October 17, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is the most enjoying high I had in a while. This strain makes me feel very energetic and joyful and most comfortable and relaxed this is a very good strain.
c........e
September 29, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Great strain if you want upbeat, happy, and energetic vibes! Great for lovin’ and I think similar effects to Gastro Pop.