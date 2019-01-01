ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Boggle is a cross of Bogglegum and Sour Bubble. Its berry aromas have a tang of fuel and its high will creep up, leaving your body relaxed and elevated for hours to come. This high-potency strain is great for anyone with pain, insomnia, or a suppressed appetite. 

