Sour Bubble is an indica bred by B.O.G. Seeds parented solely by BOG Bubble. These sticky buds offer a sweet, fruity aroma with diesel undertones, and deliver relaxing, uplifting effects. Sour Bubble is useful for treating pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, anxiety, and nausea. Indoor or outdoor grows are recommended for intermediate growers, who can expect moderate grows with a flowering time between 7 and 8 weeks.

Avatar for Shialaska
Member since 2015
I have nerve pain and have had it for many years , first off the flavor is very yummy reminds me of popcorn in the feel.. After a few short hits my pain was gone and I did not need a lot the high I got for so little was like Spongy feet . Love this strain I can't wait to get more!
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Bevey723
Member since 2014
I LOVE IT!!! I have RA & Insomnia, it works GREAT!!
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for vkj58
Member since 2013
One of my Favorites. Also peaches and cream and white widow. In Roseburg if we have to purchase our med's, which I don't, as I have a caregiver who is good, it's only $160 oz. I like that! You charge too much at $220 an oz.
Energetic
Avatar for Chimaera
Member since 2014
Had a bunch of anxiety creep up during the day on top of neck and shoulder aches, took a few vape hits of this and I am comfortably melting into my couch. Nice tingles, relaxing and peaceful complacency sets in after longer than I would expect. Small, purple buds from Boston's Best Buds, great stuff...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Chimaera
Member since 2014
It feels a little weak at first but then I realize....it's working! great strain to unwind to at the end of the day, mellow taste and very relaxing
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

BOG Bubble
Sour Bubble
Pirate Radio
child
Sour Boggle
child

