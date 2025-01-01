Sour Drip is a powerful and uniquely expressive hybrid from Tahoe-based breeder Ross Miller, crafted by crossing the indica-dominant Drip Station with the sativa-leaning Ring of Sour. Testing at 29% THC and showcasing exceptional trichome density, this balanced hybrid delivers a terpene-rich experience driven by Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene. The result is a bold sour, citrusy, earthy, and diesel profile that hits the nose and palate with intensity and depth. Indoors, Sour Drip completes its flowering cycle in 56–63 days, producing resin-heavy buds with a high calyx-to-leaf ratio—ideal for growers and hashmakers alike. As it finishes, the plant displays deep purple and striking red hues, making it as visually stunning as it is flavorful. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Sour Drip through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.