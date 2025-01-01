stock photo similar to Ring of Sour
Ring of Sour
write a review
Ring of Sour is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Ring of Sour is a cross of the strains Sour Power OG x Gary Poppins. Ring of Sour is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Ring of Sour is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Ring of SourOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ring of Sour products near you
Similar to Ring of Sour near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—