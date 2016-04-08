Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
One of my favorite strains because of how versatile it is. If I wanted to relax and sleep I could but if I wanted to go hike or had work to do I could easily do it. Also pungent and smelled sour. He taste was good as well sorta citrus and you could tell it was related to sour diesel.