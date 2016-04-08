ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Headband reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Headband.

Reviews

34

Avatar for rainyram
Member since 2017
Great for pain and socializing. perfect daytime strain.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for River_Guide
Member since 2019
One of my favorite strains because of how versatile it is. If I wanted to relax and sleep I could but if I wanted to go hike or had work to do I could easily do it. Also pungent and smelled sour. He taste was good as well sorta citrus and you could tell it was related to sour diesel.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for NaomiAB
Member since 2019
By far one of my favorite ever! Not only did it leave me relaxed and happy but also euphoric and light as a feather❤️
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for vinny_21B
Member since 2019
Awesome strain, very low key high that’s really relaxed and clear minded... definitely helps with my PTSD and keeping a clear calm head!!
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Babedahl
Member since 2018
🤯🤩😎
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for samjonsnell
Member since 2019
Took one hit, my throat feels better but I’ve been scratchy from last night, and the weather change. Taste really good! It’s kind of a creeper a little bit!
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for thothenra
Member since 2018
mind relaxing while functioning like a champ. great for my chronic neck pain.
Avatar for RedKing10
Member since 2018
Gave a good high, but left me feeling dead-tired the next day. I'll avoid this one.
HappyRelaxedSleepy