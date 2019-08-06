ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Kosher reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Kosher.

Reviews

13

expandinguniverse420
Member since 2019
I’ll give this a 3.5! Hybrid. Feeling very mellow. Hungry. Overall chill.
rmaurice420
Member since 2020
Very giggly and uplifting bud. One bowl pack of Kosher testing over 25% will leave me giggling and chuckling my worries away. Great strain! Not as productive of a high like a Durban Poison, but still delicious and fun. Better for social situations.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
mattyVHeartGreen
Member since 2017
2 Prerolls. Delicious. Potent in Full Spectrum.
1726dvh
Member since 2019
Uplifting but mellow. Tastes really good, good mid day/if you have chores to do
thetallestjew
Member since 2019
Quick head high with a following body high, hits smooth and hard
Jmm81174
Member since 2019
Love the high, coughing fits with bong, but added some eucalyptus essential oil to the water and real smooth.
GGreasy
Member since 2019
One of the best strains I’ve had in a very long time. Super stinky, very sour odor like the name would infer. Great for day or night time if you are a seasoned smoker. But I’d stick to nighttime if your new to high grade cannabis. Overall this strain is versatile and will leave you with a good balan...
