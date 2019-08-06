We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Very giggly and uplifting bud. One bowl pack of Kosher testing over 25% will leave me giggling and chuckling my worries away. Great strain! Not as productive of a high like a Durban Poison, but still delicious and fun. Better for social situations.
One of the best strains I’ve had in a very long time. Super stinky, very sour odor like the name would infer. Great for day or night time if you are a seasoned smoker. But I’d stick to nighttime if your new to high grade cannabis. Overall this strain is versatile and will leave you with a good balan...