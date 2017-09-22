- Peppery
- Citrus
- Hoppy
This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
609
wasserpol59
HighCop
Find Sour Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Sour Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Kush nearby.