Hybrid

4.2 609 reviews

Sour Kush

aka Sour OG Kush, Sour Diesel OG, Sour OG

This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

435 people reported 3500 effects
Happy 60%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 35%
Stress 39%
Pain 35%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

609

Sour Kush is a mighty herb at that. Love it's aromatic, tangy bite and the high is what keeps enthusiasts like me coming back for more. Love any strain of sour. 0:00; bowl of SK is smoked, almost instantaneously I am lifted. My heart rate increases slightly, then my head feels heavy, then things...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
I've tried 52 strains in 17 months. I'm always amazed at the high from Sour Kush. It brings on the most amazing, euphoric high with a strong psychedelic and spiritual aspect. I feel like this strain is a close friend. Strangely, it seems to be good for any time of day. ...it's just well balanced. I...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
I've come to the realization that this is is my favorite strain . It has everything I desire in a cannabis. Erases anxiety, gives you just the right amount of energy, puts a smile on your face and has a psychedelic aspect as well. No paranoia whatsoever. Not particularly munchie inducing. Zero h...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Super super uplifting. You'll have to work hard to not smile. Oddly, after a few morning tokes, I forgot to make coffee! Didn't need it. Not exactly a sharp focus strain. You're pleasantly spacey and can still manage to get things done. There's an introspective, spiritual and creative aspect t...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Aphria has got this one right. This strain has met the hype that precedes it. I don't like to waste my day all messed up and unable to function. 5 hits and I was bouncing with energy, trying to decide what to do next. My mind wandered a bit in a fun way, but focussed pretty well. No couch lock or b...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

OG Kush
Sour Diesel
Sour Kush
Buford OG
Afghan Sour Kush
