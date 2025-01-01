Sour Leda is a hybrid weed strain bred by the Dutch all-stars Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. The stunning and uplifting strain is a cross of Leda Uno, grown by fellow Dutch master KC Brains, and Karma's in-house Sour Diesel bx3. Swirling bright notes of lemon with gas and chem, Sour Leda offers a unique twist on the iconic Sour D, straight outta the Netherlands. We are still learning about Sour Leda's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Leda, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.