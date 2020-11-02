ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Papaya
  4. Reviews

Sour Papaya reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Papaya.

Sour Papaya effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 20 effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
25% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd

ReviewsNo Reviews

write a review
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...