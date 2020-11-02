Sour Papaya reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Papaya.
Sour Papaya effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 20 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
25% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd