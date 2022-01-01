Sour Pineapple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Pineapple.
Sour Pineapple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
100% of people report feeling energetic
100% of people report feeling focused
100% of people report feeling happy
100% of people say it helps with depression
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with nausea
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review