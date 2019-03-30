ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Power OG
  4. Reviews

Sour Power OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Power OG.

Reviews

11

Avatar for SmokingMackDaddy
Member since 2018
This strain is like no other! I had to cut my dabs in half. Once I got dialed in. Let's just say... RELIEF RELEAF RELIEF RELEAF
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Chooch01
Member since 2018
This strain is a lifesaver for me. While treating pain comes first for me, my anxiety got so bad I thought I was having a heart attack. After a few deep hits off my bowl the pain in my chest left and life was good again. This also kills my pain after a bowl. My tolorence is high so I love that this ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BreakingErrl710
Member since 2019
Let me start by saying that I have two life threatening genetic disorders that affect all the connective tissue in my body, one called Marfan Syndrome, the other HLA-B27/Ankylosing Spondylitis. I have a total left hip replacement and currently suffer from subluxed collarbones, degenerative disc dise...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
write a review
Avatar for Alysiaa
Member since 2019
I was told this was a sativa hybrid. To my surprise it’s an indica hybrid! So far loving the benefits of feeling relaxed. It’s just what I needed tonight.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for halfserious
Member since 2019
3.5. Sleepy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Angel60225
Member since 2019
Something for the evening. Smoked a bowl think I was going to be able to watch TV and enjoy some snacks. NOPE! After that bowl I went to the couch and woke up the next morning. Definitely a before bed kind of strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Rudeness777
Member since 2018
I enjoyed every puff. A true body and soul experience. Got to love it. Just like coconut crunch
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed