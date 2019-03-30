Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This strain is a lifesaver for me. While treating pain comes first for me, my anxiety got so bad I thought I was having a heart attack. After a few deep hits off my bowl the pain in my chest left and life was good again. This also kills my pain after a bowl. My tolorence is high so I love that this ...
Let me start by saying that I have two life threatening genetic disorders that affect all the connective tissue in my body, one called Marfan Syndrome, the other HLA-B27/Ankylosing Spondylitis. I have a total left hip replacement and currently suffer from subluxed collarbones, degenerative disc dise...
Something for the evening. Smoked a bowl think I was going to be able to watch TV and enjoy some snacks. NOPE! After that bowl I went to the couch and woke up the next morning. Definitely a before bed kind of strain.