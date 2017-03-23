ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Power reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Power.

Avatar for JShotty
Member since 2019
Purchased at ERBA markets in LA. Surprisingly low key for such a high potency strain (mine was 28%+). A nice cerebral high with no drowsy.
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for looseskrew1980
Member since 2019
amazing bud structure. it burns beautifully and has a great taste. dense sticky nuggets. most definetely takes the edge off.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for jbest0534
Member since 2018
I had the concentrate by Queen Bee for the strain, and I LOVED IT! It was the first time I tried it, and I was treated with a euphoric sensation and a great Stoney high that brought me into an uplifted mood. I will add this to my favorite strains list and I highly suggest it!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
Not gonna lie, the smoke is pretty harsh. Has a great taste though! Decent head change as well.
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Mellie420
Member since 2013
Well I’m not a happy. Patient I have anxiety and depression but this strain made me have a lil anxiety attack to the point where I had to dip into my orange Harambe... I seriously thought I was gonn loose it
Avatar for jabo3576
Member since 2015
This is good flower. Gets you very high! It has a wonderful sweet taste and smell. In the realm of papaya or mango. The high is very clear headed, or calm. Not the couch lock stone. The high was energizing but relaxing, Someone looking for the indica slowing feeling might not even know their high, ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for StantheMan17
Member since 2017
Nice strong sativa dominated strain make you feeling uplifting and happy .
