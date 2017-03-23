Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I had the concentrate by Queen Bee for the strain, and I LOVED IT! It was the first time I tried it, and I was treated with a euphoric sensation and a great Stoney high that brought me into an uplifted mood. I will add this to my favorite strains list and I highly suggest it!
Well I’m not a happy. Patient I have anxiety and depression but this strain made me have a lil anxiety attack to the point where I had to dip into my orange Harambe... I seriously thought I was gonn loose it
This is good flower. Gets you very high! It has a wonderful sweet taste and smell. In the realm of papaya or mango. The high is very clear headed, or calm. Not the couch lock stone. The high was energizing but relaxing, Someone looking for the indica slowing feeling might not even know their high, ...