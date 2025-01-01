Sour Rado is a hybrid weed strain bred by the Dutch all-stars Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. The strain is a cross of Karmarado OG (Mtown cut) and Karma's in-house Sour Diesel bx3. Boasting a heavy gas nose, the Karma team recommends this strain for nighttime consumption. We are still learning about Sour Rado's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Rado, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.