Wow great energizing sativa with some nice relaxing effects too, it feels like the perfect mix of both effects. Mostly an energetic buzz It smells amazing with a lot of citrus. Definitely try it if you can, I’ve tried many sativas and this is one of the best I’ve tried. It’s a strain no one’s probably heard of and has a lineage of strains that no one probably heard of either but it’s a banger don’t sleep on it.