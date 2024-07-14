Sour Sangria reviews
a........o
July 14, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
I become really talkative and giddy, while my energy levels remain high, i can get so much done, but also chill a bit
s........8
March 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Wow great energizing sativa with some nice relaxing effects too, it feels like the perfect mix of both effects. Mostly an energetic buzz It smells amazing with a lot of citrus. Definitely try it if you can, I’ve tried many sativas and this is one of the best I’ve tried. It’s a strain no one’s probably heard of and has a lineage of strains that no one probably heard of either but it’s a banger don’t sleep on it.
b........8
January 18, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Picked up a little of this in SLO. Super pretty full sized buds with floral, citrus and pine flavor profile. I found it to be sativa dominant vary potent, slow burning with a great uplifting high. Increased focus, stress/pain relief and energetic energy. Love love love this strain. Wish I had more..