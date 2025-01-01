Sour Trails is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Albany Sour and Ksmorz. Bred by Spaceman Seed Co, this strain merges the old-school sour bite of Albany Sour with the creamy dessert funk of Ksmorz, creating a loud, rugged hybrid for fans of bold, unusual flavor. Sour Trails delivers a balanced high that begins with an energizing, euphoric lift before settling into a calm, thoughtful relaxation. Leafly customers report effects that feel uplifting, creative, and soothing, while medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to help manage stress, anxiety, and mood-related symptoms. Its aroma and flavor are complex and punchy, mixing burnt rubber, diesel, sour lime, and a faint soapy note over subtle graham-cracker sweetness. Some phenos lean citrus-fuel, others more savory and creamy, but all stay intensely aromatic. Growers appreciate Sour Trails for its strong branching, dense colas, and heavy resin output with medium to heavy yields. If you’ve tried Sour Trails, leave a strain review to share your experience.