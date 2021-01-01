Loading…

Ksmorz

Hybrid
Picture of Ksmorz
stock photo similar to ksmorz
THC 6%CBD Caryophyllene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
happy

Ksmorz is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Ksmorz - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Ksmorz effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Ksmorz reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
50% of people taste the flavor citrus
Earthy
50% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
50% of people taste the flavor flowery

Ksmorz reviews2

