Southern Sugar reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Southern Sugar.
Southern Sugar strain effects
Southern Sugar strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
H........f
September 14, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
I have been having a particularly gnarly pain flare with a lingering smattering of depression. I splurged on an 1/8th of Southern Sugar and it was one hundred million percent worth it. It was strong af at first but really mellowed out into a creative, fun and relaxing high. This strain is not for amateurs though. Toke with restraint!
n........y
August 29, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Nice smooth smoke and taste. Beautiful buds with hues of green and purple. Definitely leans on the indica side of things. Every time I’ve smoked this one so far it’s had me nodding off within a half an hour and I’m a seasoned smoker! Curious to see other reviews because this strain is much different than what I expected but a nice indica feel nonetheless. I’d have given five stars if I was looking for an indica type effect but I was thinking/hoping this would be a nice day time bud. I was wrong.
m........s
October 3, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
On sale makes it seem better! Peach is there. A bit energetic and cloudy. Solid strain 8 for 10 on sale only! Peach undertones for sure!