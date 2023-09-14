Nice smooth smoke and taste. Beautiful buds with hues of green and purple. Definitely leans on the indica side of things. Every time I’ve smoked this one so far it’s had me nodding off within a half an hour and I’m a seasoned smoker! Curious to see other reviews because this strain is much different than what I expected but a nice indica feel nonetheless. I’d have given five stars if I was looking for an indica type effect but I was thinking/hoping this would be a nice day time bud. I was wrong.

