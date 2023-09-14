Southern Sugar is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Georgia Pie and Rainbow Chip. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Southern Sugar has a sweet and sugary flavor and aroma that resembles minty fruit, with hints of diesel and earth. This strain is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and uplifting high. Leafly customers tell us Southern Sugar effects include feeling energetic, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Southern Sugar when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and chronic pain. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, Southern Sugar features flavors like sweet, mint, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Southern Sugar typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Southern Sugar is a rare strain that is not widely available in the legal market, but it is worth trying for its stimulating and euphoric effects. It can induce a cerebral and uplifting buzz that is perfect for socializing or working on a project. It also has a fast flowering time and a high yield potential, making it a great choice for growers who want a rewarding harvest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Southern Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







