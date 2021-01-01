Loading…

Sox

Hybrid
Picture of Sox
stock photo similar to sox
CBD 12%THC 8%Myrcene
calmingenergizing
flavor & aroma
berry
top effect
uplifted

Sox is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sox - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Sox effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly

Sox reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Berry
50% of people taste the flavor berry
Sweet
50% of people taste the flavor sweet
Ammonia
0% of people taste the flavor ammonia

Strain spotlight

