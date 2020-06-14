Got some today here from a dispo in Oklahoma, great head high to get me thinking while subsiding all the pain in my ankle and knee. I’m an experienced smoker and one good sized dab has got me feeling nice and comfortable.
Great for social activities, decreases physical pain, great indica dominate hybrid with uplifting mental euphoria effects. Great for anxiety. Able to be creative, relaxing yet able to maintain mental awareness. Equally important, consumers find decreased mental/physical discomfort.