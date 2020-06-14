ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Space Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Cookies.

Reviews

September 13, 2020
K........e
very tasty has that GSC kick in the chest feel, for moderate to heavy smokers this strain is pretty potent.
June 14, 2020
t........n
good for chilling during the day, gives you a nice high but nothing to overwhelming. i’d recommend this one for people who are smoking for the first time or who can’t handle too much.
4 days ago
T........5
Got some today here from a dispo in Oklahoma, great head high to get me thinking while subsiding all the pain in my ankle and knee. I’m an experienced smoker and one good sized dab has got me feeling nice and comfortable.
September 1, 2020
L........t
Great for social activities, decreases physical pain, great indica dominate hybrid with uplifting mental euphoria effects. Great for anxiety. Able to be creative, relaxing yet able to maintain mental awareness. Equally important, consumers find decreased mental/physical discomfort.
