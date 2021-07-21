Loading…
Space Cowboy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Cowboy.

Space Cowboy effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric

Space Cowboy reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Ammonia
33% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Citrus
33% of people taste the flavor citrus
Earthy
33% of people taste the flavor earthy

