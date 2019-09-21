Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
One of my favorite cookie strains from the east coast. Incredibly dense and sticky nugs. Clean your grinder before grinding if you use one. The cure as drying job was perfect; however this is very resinous bud. This stuff will get you beyond “stoned” don’t waste this in a joint. Smoke it in a bong,...