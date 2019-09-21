ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Star Cookie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Star Cookie.

3

Avatar for chicleboricua
Member since 2018
Heavy hitting. Raging munchies. Good overall high.
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for BigTonny
Member since 2019
One of my favorite cookie strains from the east coast. Incredibly dense and sticky nugs. Clean your grinder before grinding if you use one. The cure as drying job was perfect; however this is very resinous bud. This stuff will get you beyond “stoned” don’t waste this in a joint. Smoke it in a bong,...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for itsyames
Member since 2018
Hard hitting, very relaxed high.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
