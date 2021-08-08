Star Cookies
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Diesel
Chemical
Earthy
Terpinolene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Star Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Star Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Star Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Star Cookies has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Star Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Star Cookies strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Star Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Star Cookies strain reviews(3)
r........e
August 8, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
k........3
December 11, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Tingly
J........8
April 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly