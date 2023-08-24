Starfire Chem reviews
h........W
August 24, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
I have really enjoyed the high that comes from smoking this wonderful blend. They guy behind the counter at the dispensary said it was one of his favorites, and I can say it has become one of mine too. I like all types of herb, but between sativa and indica I typically prefer sativa as the high both lasts longer and hits me all over the body, not just my mind. But don't get me wrong, I will chief down on a pure indica strain too. I guarantee you will like what you get with this one.
c........1
January 20, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Flower is great! Gives me plenty of energy and don’t have a stoned high. Less is just as good as a whole J. A trip to the doug out and I’m good for a little while. While J I can get more accomplished and when I sit I don’t get that I’m not getting up vibe! I can sit and just relax and no worries. Or if I want to get up and go do farm work or active I’m good. I might talk more but people blah 😂 it does take that feeling away. But honestly who likes people 😂. It makes people tolerable. Taste isn’t bad I’ve smoked worse! Has a chemical taste but followed but a hint of something sweet after you let it sit. I would smoke it again or buy it again.
T........9
January 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Dry mouth
Not as potent as I’d like, the high was very meh, I needed to smoke a lot of it to feel anything. It is possible that I need a tolerance break do take this review with a grain of salt. Fucked my throat up though!! Very harsh!
k........5
September 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Fabulous!
P........6
Today
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Incredible strain! Perfect for going on a hike! Very uplifting, energizing and euphoric. A great smoke for the beginning of the day. Nice to have found a sativa that doesn’t make me crash later on
c........5
April 8, 2024
Talkative
Dry mouth
The high was nice but I always developed a headache shortly after smoking
n........3
May 7, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
This made me really relaxed and focused at the same time, a really good strain and highly recommend😩