Flower is great! Gives me plenty of energy and don’t have a stoned high. Less is just as good as a whole J. A trip to the doug out and I’m good for a little while. While J I can get more accomplished and when I sit I don’t get that I’m not getting up vibe! I can sit and just relax and no worries. Or if I want to get up and go do farm work or active I’m good. I might talk more but people blah 😂 it does take that feeling away. But honestly who likes people 😂. It makes people tolerable. Taste isn’t bad I’ve smoked worse! Has a chemical taste but followed but a hint of something sweet after you let it sit. I would smoke it again or buy it again.