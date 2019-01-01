Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Designed to celebrate classic Kush genetics, Starlet Kush by the Gage Green Group rosses Pure Kush with Joseph OG. Its buds are big, sticky, and stinky, emitting a chem diesel aroma that will remind you of the first time you smoked a kush. If you’re looking for a throwback strain or just need something to put you down, Starlet Kush won’t let you down.