Indica

Pure Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 316 reviews

Pure Kush

Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1948 reported effects from 229 people
Relaxed 61%
Sleepy 54%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 47%
Hungry 34%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

316

Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
This is the Mike Tyson of strains. It just punches you right in the face and says, "Stay the fuck down! You ain't goin' nowhere anymore. And wipe that stoney, zoned-out look off your face! Yea, I know you had a plan to eat. Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face. Aww, you're hungry?...
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ben.sev
Member since 2014
I had 4 grams of Pure Kush this weekend and it is some of the best stuff I have ever smoked. It's so sticky, smells dank, taste so beautiful and gives you such an amazing high. It relaxes you so much but it is a controllable high where you still want to talk and interact with people. I smoked 5 join...
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for g.kirk
Member since 2014
The dispensary I picked this up from had it labeled Malibu Pure Kush but the genetics were the same. Pure Kush has pushed itself into the top 7 of my favorite indicas of all time. These beautifully crystalized buds are amazing, they pack such a heavy punch it was really surprising. I imagine if I ha...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for travitoninja99
Member since 2012
First off, I need to say, this is definitely one of the best strains I have come across! I'm very happy I got to try this delicious strain, as this is another wonderful Indica that I have gotten my hands on. The buds of this plant look fairly similar to OG Kush; light green with orange pistils, and ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for rrojas415
Member since 2012
Started smoking soon after I started my HIV meds at the advice of my Doc in 1998. Cannabis is not legal in IL. and you get what you can find. Having options and reading these reviews was extremely helpful for me so thank you and I hope this helps someone else. So here is my story in a nutshell, ...
Reported
feelings
FocusedTalkative
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More relaxingLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More popularLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Hash Plant
Hash Plant
More CBGLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More popularLeafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More CBGLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More popular
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Pure Kush
First strain child
Snow Mountain
child
Second strain child
Lion’s Milk
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Pure KushUser uploaded image of Pure KushUser uploaded image of Pure KushUser uploaded image of Pure KushUser uploaded image of Pure KushUser uploaded image of Pure KushUser uploaded image of Pure Kush
