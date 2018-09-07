ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Starman
  • Leafly flower of Starman

Hybrid

Starman

Starman

Starman is a proprietary strain from Pilot Farms located just outside Ashland, Oregon. This hybrid has an undisclosed lineage and has been described as an excellent cut to reduce inflammation and pain. It has a lung-expanding flavor that is a mixture of pine, candy, and clean botanical notes. The grower encourages consumers to vaporize this strain, as the smoke can be rather heavy on the lungs. Starman has a quick and potent onset that lays into the limbs and lingers on the body. Enjoy Starman after a long day at work, on your feet, or out in nature to maximize its soothing physical effects.  

Reviews

1

Avatar for bubblegumstoner
Member since 2018
this strain is perfect for increasing good mood and rediscovering your cannabis virginity. i feel wonderful and i have the munchies. i am energized but not manic. or worried about being manic. i’m not worried about anything. i feel so motivated. this is my first leafly review and i’ve been anxiety ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review