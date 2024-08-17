Sticky Grapes reviews
Sticky Grapes strain effects
Sticky Grapes strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
d........g
August 17, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Potent! Pungent! For experienced smokers only. Don't let your friend who only smokes once in a while, smoke this.
P........7
April 13, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
It was pretty weed, bright greens red hairs and purples throughout gave me a somewhat mellow effect. It def did not leave me with any kind of couch lock effects caused by most indica… it def caused more of a speedy high. It, I feel like, should have gotten me higher than it did. Even tho it had like a 28% THC and a 33% THCA.