This shit is sticky icky as the name says. It’s so resin up that the nugs are almost dripping. Very highly recommend this bud. The buds are popcorn size nugs and they’re kind of gooey feeling somewhat dense really relaxing high good for bedtime. Good for the daytime if all you wanna do is relax has a nice head high to it Which melts into the body after a while. I strongly recommend a strain. I got it at 28% and now it is on my favourites list at the top of my favourites list I bought it three times already a couple eights and then yesterday I bought an ounce of it For $90