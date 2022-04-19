Sticky Icky reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sticky Icky.
Sticky Icky strain effects
Sticky Icky strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........2
April 19, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Head high, great after work weed. Eyes feel watery and heavy. Takes mild back pain away. With my tender lungs it has the cough effect, hits somewhat smooth but turns to a hard hit halfway though an inhale. May find yourself wondering from one creative project to another. Lol enjoy
s........2
February 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Full sun. 100% organic grown with living soil. 23.36%THC. Simply an amazing strain. This was a joy to grow. Beautiful vigors plant with large sticky flower. 1+lbs per plant with the majority ‘A’ buds. Definitely a must for any serious outdoor grower looking to slide in a sticky choice to there selection.
m........a
June 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I think it's the perfect nug for relaxation and sleep . great for tv. it actually is very sticky . I have the Cookies brand and it's one of my new favorite Indicas! I think it is an og kush phenotype isn't it ? Anyways it hits smooth in a glass beaker and the high is very much a body high . almost narcotic like @sp0r412
t........0
August 27, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I think this strain really allows you to relax and zone in on the moment. Me and my girlfriend watched some Boruto and smoked this strain. We really got into the episode. Great smoke. 🍃📺
c........7
January 15, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Popped my own beans and had a amazing grow one plant was 6ft tall after 5 weeks by the time I scroged it a wove my branches through it had 9ft branches with like 10 different bud sites on each one, even with lollipoping. Been hearing ppl call bud sticky icky all my life....well the real sticky icky is a magnificent strain.
j........9
May 11, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
great high, very calming. super relaxing and chill. but feels good.
e........4
February 28, 2025
Giggly
Relaxed
This shit is sticky icky as the name says. It’s so resin up that the nugs are almost dripping. Very highly recommend this bud. The buds are popcorn size nugs and they’re kind of gooey feeling somewhat dense really relaxing high good for bedtime. Good for the daytime if all you wanna do is relax has a nice head high to it Which melts into the body after a while. I strongly recommend a strain. I got it at 28% and now it is on my favourites list at the top of my favourites list I bought it three times already a couple eights and then yesterday I bought an ounce of it For $90
h........8
March 15, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
this strain is outstanding very smooth n makes u relax played devil may cry 5 n had an blast