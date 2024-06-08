Stracciatella Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Stracciatella Gelato.
Stracciatella Gelato strain effects
f........e
June 8, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
I’m feeling the Indica my breaths have turned to more relaxed breathing I am excited to read and then go to bed 😌
j........7
October 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Dabbing it out of the puffco, it smells amazing and tastes even better ! This is my first time trying the strain and it’s definitely indica dominant. There’s a really intense head high which I appreciate!