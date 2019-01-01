ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by the Gage Green Group, Stratosphere is a cross of Alien OG and their very own Daybreaker (Chemdog x Joseph OG). Consumers will be welcomed with gassy, earthy, pine, and lemon terpenes that fill the room. With oily trichomes that come on light green bulbous flowers, this strain is great for exploring and is beautiful inside and out.

