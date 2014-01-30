ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Alien OG
Hybrid

4.4 1007 reviews

Alien OG

aka Alien OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 35 products tested with lab partners

Alien OG
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

Effects

651 people reported 4807 effects
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 29%
Stress 33%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,007

Avatar for YourDaddy
Member since 2014
I love this stuff! I typically only rate strains that offer a unique experience - uplifting but mellow, etc. This is just a good old-fashioned, knock your dick in the dirt, THC high! What makes this one unique is its potency - just a few solid puffs and you'll be ready to veg out to The Simpsons whi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for faded.concentration
Member since 2014
i have been a connoisseur of ganja for the last 10 years. i am very strict when examining quality and consistency of the flowers and concentrates I medicate on. first time trying Alien OG shatter and boy this is CREAM OF THE CROP if you are getting a authentic batch. the concentrate kinda crept up o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I am a daily smoker and this strain just mind raped me. It was like a swirling storm of ideas and sensations in my head. Every thought was disassembled and finely tuned...then just as quickly forgotten and moving on to the next thing. The body high is melty but I would not recommend this if you need...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for varjak831
Member since 2012
I gotta tell you this is my go-to med. I have nerve damage in my head that causes insane migraines so I'm always looking for a Sativa or Sativa dom Hyb but sometimes they just put you on the moon (Jack, White Widow etc.) which is great if you don't have to actually like communicate with anyone. I wo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for rcearle
Member since 2014
Holy shit.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Alien OG
First strain child
Stratosphere
child
Second strain child
Alien Reunion
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

