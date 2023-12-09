Strawberry Biscotti reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Biscotti.
Strawberry Biscotti strain effects
Strawberry Biscotti reviews
l........4
December 9, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
I loveee this strain. I felt really happy and positive. This is one of my favorite strains behind Apple Cider Donut and Crystal Coma.
T........a
October 8, 2024
Creative
Focused
It seems to affect tactile sensation -- a new, subtle level of touching and feeling, while working on projects. In my case, playing my piano and composing music and arrangements. The buzz aspect is not overwhelming. Curiously, it does seem to make my eyes shut; but my consciousness remains focused. And I "see" the keyboard, while feeling the keys. And my musical invention is pleasingly enhanced.
D........0
October 7, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I do not like sativas or sativa dominant hybrids but I smoked flower of these and even tho it wasn’t my flower of choice it was very potent, smelled amazing and looked great! High lasted a long time