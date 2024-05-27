This strain is so nice with it 10/10 but be very very careful with this strain. this hits every single time. the taste is this strawberry, gassy, sweet, slightly spice amazingness to it. the effects are just purely of this world this will not make you couch locked but not also run a marathon. do not take more than your used to with this one because this will make you a little paranoid like me. i took 5-6 puffs of my pod and it was fun at first but then gradually the anxiety/paranoia started. go slow and enjoy the road with this one.

