Strawberry Champagne reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Champagne.
Strawberry Champagne strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Strawberry Champagne strain flavors
Strawberry Champagne strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........f
May 27, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This strain is so nice with it 10/10 but be very very careful with this strain. this hits every single time. the taste is this strawberry, gassy, sweet, slightly spice amazingness to it. the effects are just purely of this world this will not make you couch locked but not also run a marathon. do not take more than your used to with this one because this will make you a little paranoid like me. i took 5-6 puffs of my pod and it was fun at first but then gradually the anxiety/paranoia started. go slow and enjoy the road with this one.
f........n
December 22, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
smoking on a plugplay pod, strawberry champagne first impressions were the oil looked clear, packaging was different than I’ve seen but then again I haven’t had plug play in a while. 50/50 on the strawberry taste and then kind of a burnt plastic taste. Not sure if that’s how it’s supposed to taste or not, it’s my first time having this pod. it’s still an okay taste and for sure gets the job done. definitely seeing quality and feeling it too Also copped a piña cooler so hopefully it’s good
z........4
March 25, 2024
Great energizing strain. Love how much it makes my nose burn when I smoke the concentrate!
s........e
March 5, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
i’ve been smoking mine in my plug and play cart, but this is a fun high for me. although the flavor is a little too sweet for my liking, some would like that more. but the high i get from this strain is really fun and one of my favorites to smoke during the day. sometimes headaches are a factor, and this strain makes me a little tired.
n........8
November 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
pretty solid, it gave me a boost in energy to clean around the house.