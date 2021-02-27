Strawberry Cookies reviews
J........3
February 27, 2021
My baby is high she didn’t want to type the review so I am so er goes...she’s blowing her breath in our dogs face to get him to leave. All while telling me she feels like an indica cause she’s so high🤙🤙🤙🤙
D........e
October 26, 2020
I really like it after work.. It's relaxing and helped with the back pain from standing on my feet all day..
a........8
December 3, 2020
Aroused
Tingly
its very nice and smooth and especially good in a joint i love it but for me it can't out top fireline cannabis's dubble dragon
B........a
October 24, 2020
Awesome strain highly recommended high is really good strong taste really good I’m smoking Live resin budder but between the three strains of budder I have this strain taste the best and the strongest other strains are Ice Cream Cake, Forbidden Fruit.
n........5
July 7, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Focused
What a strain! I went from aches and pain to chill with a DILL pickle. The misses loves it ;-) ... Nuff said.
K........6
September 10, 2021
Relaxed
Uplifted
Tastes of strawberry. Smoked and was able to get a ton done. Relaxed yet productive
a........l
June 10, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
so listen it took a minute for the high to kick in but once it did I was very high and relaxed. not sleepy just relaxed. my anxiety quieted down and the pain from working 12 hrs on my feet evaporated.
P........s
January 28, 2021
Really good strain to smoke when your chilling or just playing ps5 honestly the best high i’ve had yet