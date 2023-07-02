Strawberry Cooler reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Cooler.

Strawberry Cooler strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Uplifted

Strawberry Cooler strain flavors

Strawberry

Rose

Mint

Strawberry Cooler strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    12% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress

July 2, 2023
One of my favorites to smoke tiny pulls to get housework done without it feeling like torture. Then the high gets into my body and I sleep well ❤️
4 people found this helpful
May 31, 2023
It's a nice high tasty and smooth
1 person found this helpful
September 28, 2023
Super fun strain new favorite! Hits smooth as hell and is just as tasty.
February 27, 2024
Got some strawberry cooler bubble hash rosin and I’m really enjoying this one so far. The terps are so unique it tastes like a strawberry smoothie. Effects are solid definitely helps with sleep and relaxation.
May 11, 2024
stoney but really gave me the munchies
June 28, 2024
FIRE 🔥 Hits well! Gave me munchies, tastes sweet like strawberries & definitely has a minty flavor as well. Would recommend
August 17, 2024
Very tasty and smooth first initial rip is kindy of minty then a fruity exhale towards the end. Very strong high lmao I’m currently faded.

