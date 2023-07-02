Strawberry Cooler reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Cooler.
Strawberry Cooler strain effects
v........n
July 2, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
One of my favorites to smoke tiny pulls to get housework done without it feeling like torture. Then the high gets into my body and I sleep well ❤️
d........1
May 31, 2023
Happy
It's a nice high tasty and smooth
m........3
September 28, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Super fun strain new favorite! Hits smooth as hell and is just as tasty.
h........2
February 27, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Got some strawberry cooler bubble hash rosin and I’m really enjoying this one so far. The terps are so unique it tastes like a strawberry smoothie. Effects are solid definitely helps with sleep and relaxation.
c........m
May 11, 2024
Happy
Hungry
stoney but really gave me the munchies
i........6
June 28, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
FIRE 🔥 Hits well! Gave me munchies, tastes sweet like strawberries & definitely has a minty flavor as well. Would recommend
m........j
August 17, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very tasty and smooth first initial rip is kindy of minty then a fruity exhale towards the end. Very strong high lmao I’m currently faded.