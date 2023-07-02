stock photo similar to Strawberry Cooler
Hybrid

Strawberry Cooler

Strawberry Cooler is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Guava and Kush Mints. Strawberry Cooler is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Cooler effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Cooler when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and PTSD. Bred by NASHA, Strawberry Cooler features flavors like strawberry, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene. The average price of Strawberry Cooler typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Cooler, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry Cooler

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strawberry Cooler strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Uplifted

Strawberry Cooler strain flavors

Loading...

Strawberry

Loading...

Rose

Loading...

Mint

Strawberry Cooler strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    12% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Strawberry Cooler products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Strawberry Cooler near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strawberry Cooler strain reviews8

July 2, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
One of my favorites to smoke tiny pulls to get housework done without it feeling like torture. Then the high gets into my body and I sleep well ❤️
4 people found this helpful
May 31, 2023
Loading...Happy
It's a nice high tasty and smooth
1 person found this helpful
September 28, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Super fun strain new favorite! Hits smooth as hell and is just as tasty.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Strawberry Cooler strain genetics