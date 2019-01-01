Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A strain bred for greatness, Strawberry Fruit Bound by Green Team Genetics crosses the legendary Kyle Kushman cut of Strawberry Cough with the tasty Fruit Bound. The result is beautiful, chunky, lime green buds that reek of strawberry cream, candied fruit, and sharp sour notes.